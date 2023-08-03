Six people safely escaped a kitchen fire that moderately damaged an apartment in an East Dewald Street building early today, Fort Wayne firefighters said.
No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of East Dewald just before 1 a.m. on a report of an apartment fire, and found smoke coming from the second floor of a large two-story home split into multiple apartments, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Crews forced entry into the apartment with the smoke, finding and putting out the kitchen fire within about 15 minutes of arrival, the statement said. They remained to overhaul the building and make certain the fire had not spread to other areas.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted at the scene.