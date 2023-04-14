A man who died after barricading himself inside a Kendallville apartment during a shootout with police Wednesday has been identified by the Noble County coroner.
Michael P. Emmons, 60, of Kendallville, has been identified as the man police found dead in the apartment, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
No more information will be made available by the coroner's office at this time, but Emmons' family has been notified.
Sgt. Brian Walker confirmed Thursday morning that the man died after an hours-long standoff with Kendallville and state police. In a news release, Walker said at about 6 a.m. SWAT officers made entry into the apartment and found the injured suspect.
"He was immediately attended to by on-scene paramedics, however all life saving measures were unsuccessful," Walker said in the release. "He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."
Eleven hours earlier, Emmons began shooting at police when they arrived to respond to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex on Berry Lane near Drake Road. He continued to fire after retreating into the apartment.
SWAT personnel with armored vehicle assets from the state police, Auburn police, Allen County police, Fort Wayne police and Fort Wayne's Air Support Unit responded to the scene to provide a coordinated tactical response and to help evacuate nearby neighbors from their apartments, Walker said in the release.
Indiana State Police will be the primary investigating agency moving forward and will eventually turn the case over to the Noble County Prosecutor's Office for review.