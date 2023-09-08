A 62-year-old Angola man accused of child molestation was arrested Friday following a two-month investigation.
A warrant was issued for Ronald C. Albright after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old victim, according to a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. The defendant is accused of fondling the child at his home on multiple occasions in June.
Albright has been charged with three counts of child molestation by fondling or touching a child younger than 14.
The department began investigating the incident after they were notified by the Indiana Department of Child Services about the allegations.
Albright is currently being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
The case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, according to the release. The Angola Police Department assisted with the arrest.