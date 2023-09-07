An 80-year-old Churubusco man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after allegedly microwaving his ankle monitor charger while on probation for arson.
Dewey Fredrick was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. who revoked the defendant’s probation, also ordered him to pay more than $60,000 in restitution.
Fredrick was charged with arson last July after lighting cars on fire at two O’Daniel Automotive Group locations, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police officer Scott Alday. The four cars damaged in the blaze were valued at more than $80,000.
When police questioned Fredrick, he admitted to setting the fires because of a decades-old issue, court documents say. In 1986, the car dealership sold Fredrick a Jeep he later claimed had a bad motor. He said the dealership refused to make it right. Fredrick told police that when he set the fires it was “time for the chickens to return to the roost.”
Fredrick told police that soon after the issue with the dealership, he went to the lot and placed Loctite, Super Glue and another accelerant in the door locks of several cars.
When he pleaded guilty to four counts of arson in the July 2022 case, Fredrick was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution to North American Risk Services and O’Daniel Automotive Group.
After serving two years at Allen County Residential Services, Fredrick would have been free to serve the remainder of his time at home.
But less than a month after being sentenced, Fredrick was back in court on accusations of microwaving his ankle monitor charger, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Home Detention Officer David Webb. A video from June 24 shows Fredrick putting something in a microwave at the Allen County Community Corrections residential services office and turning it on.
Shortly afterward, the microwave started sparking, court records show. A witness put the fire out but Fredrick returned to the microwave, turned it on and started a small fire.
When Webb asked the probationer about the incident, Fredrick admitted to putting the charger in the microwave, court records show.
“I would have done anything to get out of here,” Fredrick said, according to court documents. “It could have gotten a lot worse.”
A few hours later, Fredrick reportedly took his ankle monitor off and threw it against the wall, court documents say. When asked why he did it, Fredrick said he wasn’t going to be at the facility much longer anyway.