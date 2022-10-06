Police found fentanyl and guns Thursday after raiding five south-side Fort Wayne locations, according to a news release. Eight adults and one teen were arrested on numerous drug charges.
Fort Wayne police said they were investigating the sale of counterfeit blue M30 pills containing fentanyl.
Detectives seized 275 grams of fentanyl and five guns, including three rifles and two handguns. One of the handguns was stolen. Most of the charges were dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, which includes fentanyl. All of the charges were felonies except for one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
The arrests were made at five separate addresses. Two of the locations were in the 1900 block of Chartwell Drive and one was in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive. The other addresses were in the 3800 block of Plaza Drive and 4400 block of Lillie Street.
Fort Wayne police were assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Department of Homeland Security, according to a news release.
Arrested were:
• Sfe Oh La, 27, on seven counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and one count of theft.
• Ha Na, 38, on three counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Ma Pe, 38, on two counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Sadid Mot, 38, on two counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Ah Lee, 28, on two counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Abdul Razik Bin Mohamad Sayad, 21, on two counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Aung Kaing, 23, on five counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Cody Jackson, 30, on one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and one count of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• A 16-year-old boy on two counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, one count of armed robbery and one count of felony resisting law enforcement.