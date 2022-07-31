The last conversation Becky Osborn had with her husband, Dan, started with the kind of talk that happens with couples who have been together for many years.
Becky had a headache that night and Dan asked how she was feeling. She then asked how the sales were at the Subway store they owned, remarking, based on his reply, how good they were for a Thursday.
Dan had gone to the Subway on East State Boulevard after he got off work at 10 p.m. from his job as an Allen County confinement officer. The store had been robbed a month earlier, and he didn’t want the female employee to be there late at night by herself.
And then, Becky didn’t hear anything.
“I kept asking, ‘Hello? Hello?’ And then I heard, ‘Put that phone down,’ ” Becky Osborn says.
While Becky remained on the line, she could hear her female assistant manager being ordered around but didn’t hear anything from Dan. She wasn’t sure what was happening, but she knew she needed to get to the store, which was only a block from the couple’s home.
She told her youngest daughter, Kim, who was living with her parents at the time, “I gotta go to the Subway. Your dad is being robbed.”
Dan never said anything else during the phone call that night of April 23, 1998. And unbeknownst to Becky at the time, her husband had been shot, although Becky didn’t hear a gun go off.
Dan wouldn’t survive.
No one is sure why he was shot. Police suspect it was because Dan was wearing his uniform, which looked similar to a police officer’s.
The case, which made national news, took several twists and turns, resembling the plot of a made-for-TV crime show. Ultimately, three men confessed to the shooting, but no one was ever convicted.
The lack of a conviction only adds to the family’s loss of a husband, father and now grandfather.
“I didn’t know you could hurt so much,” Becky Osborn said during an interview early this month. “I grieved before when I lost family, grandparents and whatever. But I had no idea, the hurt and grieving.”
‘A big old smile’
Grandchildren and great- grandchildren zip in and out of the kitchen as Becky and her daughters, Kim Osborn and Chris Cuffle, make their way to a dining room table.
Sitting in daughter Kim’s Fort Wayne home, Becky smiles when she talks of her husband. Dan was one of those people everybody loved, she said.
“He was tall, so when he walked into a room, there was just a presence,” the now 72-year-old said. “He had a big old smile.”
“His laugh was contagious,” Kim added.
He also loved to play sports, including softball, volleyball, hockey and golf. “He was just one of those people that you could show how to play something and he could do it. He was very natural,” Cuffle said.
Dan became a confinement officer after he lost his previous job. He also was in the Air National Guard, serving as an air traffic controller at the Fort Wayne base.
Becky met Dan after he had returned home from active duty. They met at a dance place in Ohio, where Becky had gone with a bunch of girlfriends and Dan was with a bunch of his friends. He asked her to dance, and then they started dating.
Both born and raised in Fort Wayne, they dated a year before they got married.
Kim recalls spending her 21st birthday with her father and other police officers. She laughs when she talks about how they wanted to protect her – but still made sure she had a good time.
“Dad was fun to go out with,” Cuffle agreed.
Chris Cuffle was 27 when her father was killed. Kim Osborn was 22.
Hundreds of people attended Dan’s funeral. Becky said she heard from many others that they wanted to come but couldn’t find a place to park. Cuffle said as they were leaving Catholic Cemetery, where Dan is buried, people were still coming in.
Other people shared stories with the family about Dan, including several inmates who wrote letters stating how Officer Osborn was a great guy who was fair.
“’He treated me with respect,’ ” Kim Osborn said, quoting the letters. “That was Dad.”
‘Unpopular people’
Through witnesses and Crime Stoppers tips, police eventually identified three men as being involved in the Subway robbery.
Only Michael T. Lewis was charged in Dan Osborn’s death.
Becky Osborn had never seen Michael Lewis before. But there was a good possibility that if it was Lewis who shot and killed Dan Osborn, Dan might have recognized him because Lewis had a long criminal history and had spent time in the jail and City-County Lockup, where Osborn worked.
Lewis was charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and criminal confinement. If convicted, he faced life in prison without parole.
Court records described Lewis, who was known as Little Kulon and Shakey, as having a rough childhood. At age 5, he witnessed his father commit murder, and his mother had several brushes with the law, spending time in prison.
When it came to the Osborn case, Lewis said he couldn’t have killed the officer that night because he was busy committing another crime.
Lewis’ attorneys claimed that Lewis was across town battering his then-girlfriend and there wasn’t enough time to make it from the Subway store, at the time at 3123 E. State Blvd., to the 5200 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive, where the girlfriend lived.
Police received the shooting call at 10:49 p.m. and the battery at 11:03 p.m., according to court records.
John Nimmo, currently an Allen County deputy prosecuting attorney, was Lewis’ defense attorney, along with Don Swanson. When Lewis told Nimmo he had an alibi, Nimmo, thought, “Sure,” he said, “I heard this all the time.”
But after getting the distance measured between both locations, and videos from people who were there, including news reporters, Nimmo concluded, “It was impossible, or almost had to be planned to the second,” that Lewis could have shot Dan Osborn.
Nimmo admits that the “character of my client wasn’t of the highest degree. When you’re a defense attorney, you get used to the fact that you represent unpopular people.”
Another suspect
Nimmo, who had been a public defender for 35 years, would often go to the jail to see clients. He knew Dan Osborn was a well-respected person.
“I did remember him,” Nimmo said, but Osborn was usually on a different shift when Nimmo was at the jail.
Lewis’ trial began July 10, 2000. But as soon as it started, it ended when Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull declared a mistrial two days later.
More evidence arose in the case, which pointed to another suspect in the crime. Two co-perpetrators of the robbery pointed to Jarvis Bell, who was already serving a nine-year sentence for robbing the same Subway a month before the killing.
In addition, late evidence given to the defense reported that 911 records showed a 14-minute, seven-second gap between the police call involving the shooting and the unrelated battery, which would have given Lewis less time than originally thought to travel between the two crime scenes. A witness confirmed that Bell was driving a white Ford Taurus at the time of the second robbery and a white car was seen leaving the shooting.
But a female employee of the Subway shop who witnessed both robberies allegedly did not identify Bell during a police lineup related to the shooting, according to court records.
At least two other triggermen, Michael Jackson and Charles Fomby, Lewis’s cousin, confessed to shooting Osborn, according to court records. Records also show that Lewis confessed to others that he killed Osborn.
Based on the mistrial and new evidence, charges were dismissed against Lewis.
Nimmo doesn’t remember the mistrial but does remember there were problems with evidence that defense counsel should have received from the prosecution. He said his top concern was making sure the main person was convicted, and for him, he doesn’t believe it was Lewis.
“I believed him,” Nimmo said. “I didn’t want to. I wasn’t blind to the fact that he had a significant criminal history leading up to that.
“I always wondered, I don’t know for sure, I always wondered if someone else did it. I doubted his guilt.”
‘He’s still gone’
Becky Osborn has always believed that Lewis was the one who shot her husband.
When the mistrial was declared, Becky said, she was angry. “It kind of felt like a slap in the face.”
But she understands that the court was bound by certain laws regarding the trial.
“I think they were trying to do what was best,” Cuffle said. “We’re not here to bash the court system or the police department.”
Although Lewis didn’t go to trial for Dan’s murder, he did end up being sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death or injury. He was also found guilty of being a habitual offender.
In the battery case, Lewis used as an alibi the night of the Subway shooting, Lewis pleaded guilty to residential entry, battery and criminal recklessness and received a two-year sentence.
According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Lewis is expected to be released in December.
Becky never reopened the Subway shop, eventually selling it thanks to help from the Subway company.
“I couldn’t go back in there,” she said. “I couldn’t go to that back room.”
The Subway store had a camera in the back room, but it was broken and unable to record, Becky Osborn said. The couple had planned to get it fixed, she said. Becky mainly used it to see what was happening out front in the store. She guesses that because Dan was talking to her on the phone, he wasn’t able to see the camera.
The prison sentence did provide some comfort for the Osborn family. But mainly, Becky Osborn has been trying to move forward.
She still has what she calls “Dan moments,” like watching a movie or going somewhere and thinking, “Dan would love this.”
“I made up my mind after a couple years in, you (Lewis) took away my husband, you took away my business, you took away my daughters’ father, he’s not going to take away my whole life,” Becky Osborn said. “So I didn’t get over it, but I decided to go on with my life. It hasn’t been easy.”
If new evidence is discovered, the prosecution could file charges in the case, but the family isn’t holding out hope.
“I guess, in a way, I’ve almost given up hope that there would be a conclusion, but it would be really wonderful if there was,” Becky Osborn said.
“I don’t think it would give us necessarily the satisfaction,” Cuffle said of police finding new evidence and Lewis going to prison for her father’s death. “ … he’s still gone regardless.”