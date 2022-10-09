When former Sheriff Ken Fries heard the Allen County commissioners planned to build a new jail to comply with a federal judge’s order to stem jail overcrowding, a thought popped into his head.
“It was like, ‘Here we go again,’ ” said Fries, who served as the county’s sheriff from 2007 to 2014 and worked in the department for three decades. He was elected to the Allen County Council in November 2018.
The commissioners’ hands were being forced. An inmate, Vincent Morris, had filed a class-action lawsuit in 2020 against the commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux.
The suit alleged unconstitutional conditions, including overcrowding and understaffing, and U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty agreed. He ordered county officials to remedy the situation, and in May they announced plans to build a new jail.
Around the time Fries joined the sheriff’s department, Allen County faced a similar dilemma – too many inmates and not enough beds. By 1981, the county opened a new jail, still in use, at Superior and Clinton streets in downtown Fort Wayne.
Trouble was, that jail quickly became too small.
Doubled up in cells
Between 1983 and 1993, jail populations in Indiana more than doubled, and Allen County was no exception.
Factors stressing the system included a 25% increase in the county’s population, changes in which inmates could be housed in the state’s correctional facilities, and high bail amounts for those awaiting trial.
The new jail, built to house up to 240 inmates, mostly sufficed, although often over capacity, until 1987. But then the average number of prisoners began rising above a daily average population of 308 – almost 70 people more than the jail was designed to detain.
By 1994, the county opened a new wing, the north tower – and all its beds were filled the day it opened. By 1996, the jail was housing an average of 700 inmates a day, instead of the new limit of 392.
In 1997, 76 beds were added by topping the south tower, but by the next year the average daily jail population was 822. The Bud Meeks Justice Center opened in 2001, bringing available beds up to its current rated capacity: 741.
The inmate census also continued to climb, according to historical data from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department included in a February report for a state-mandated needs evaluation.
During most of this century, the jail has been at, or over, capacity. That was especially true after 2014, when the state Department of Correction stopped allowing counties to send those convicted of Level 6 felonies, the lowest felony status, to state-run prisons to serve at least some of their sentences.
That change kept the average daily jail population at 800 and above, where it has been since 2004. The county’s jail population topped out at 925 inmates in 2018.
“We had them stacked up,” Fries said of prisoners during much of the time he was in office.
Inmates were routinely doubled up in cells designed for one. Sometimes three or more were housed in one cell, many sleeping on the floor in plastic trays referred to as “boats.”
The sheriff’s department said in the February report that the average daily population numbers understate the jail’s crowding.
The department said 20% of the jail’s beds should routinely be left empty to deal with unforeseen situations, such as a large number of arrests. That would place capacity at 592 – or 80% of its 741-inmate limit.
Judge Leichty, in a document in the current lawsuit, said the jail is considered overcrowded when more than 80% or 85% of its beds are filled.
The current class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of Morris by the Indiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, isn’t the county’s first. In 1998, Allen County inmate Shawn Rigsby filed a similar suit alleging overcrowding. It prompted a federal judge to order 200 additional beds, set capacity at 680 inmates and require more use of work release to reduce the numbers.
Rigsby, convicted of burglary and drug offenses, also was represented by the ACLU. His ACLU lawyer was also the same as the one representing Morris – Kenneth Falk.
Growth pushes limits
In September, the Allen County commissioners released a report on the daily jail population after months of requests from opponents of building a new jail. Opponents have asked officials to consider releasing nonviolent, low-level offenders.
The report says that on Sept. 27, the jail housed 732 inmates – including 157 who were being held for agencies outside Allen County. Most also had pending charges in Allen County, but 46 didn’t. Of those, eight appear to have been arrested here solely because of a warrant in another county.
Allen County sheriff’s department Capt. Steve Stone, a public information officer, said last week the jail calls area sheriff’s departments daily to see if they can take their inmates to create more space there.
Jail overcrowding can be traced to many other factors, however, including the region’s growing population.
From 1970 to 1987, Allen County’s population hovered just under 300,000. But it rose steadily from 2000 on, and by 2020, it was closing in on 400,000, according to the February report.
It says one rule of thumb is that a jail needs a capacity of 0.4% of the population, which comes to 1,600 beds – or more than double current capacity. So jail overcrowding isn’t solely attributable to people committing more crimes.
Another factor increasing jail populations, according to the American Jail Association, has been society’s changing attitudes toward crime. In the 1980s and 1990s, communities cracked down on illegal drug sales, for example, so drug arrests with jail sentences became more prevalent.
Some local critics of the proposed new jail say a misjudgment in jail expansion contributed to the overcrowding. They’ve pointed out that the jail has a fourth floor that has gone unused.
Nelson Peters, county commissioners’ president, said the number of beds the space could accommodate, about 70, wouldn’t solve the overcrowding problem. The floor also would be “difficult to staff” securely because of its configuration, he said.
High bail an issue
Local court policies also have played a role.
As early as 1996, Michelle Fennessy Kraus, a former Fort Wayne defense attorney who is now a federal prosecutor, blamed increased jail population numbers on the practice of judges issuing high bail amounts. High bail means people who can’t afford to post it spend time in jail waiting for their court appearance – even though they haven’t been convicted of anything.
More recently, COVID-19 caused a similar scenario, Kraus said. Court proceedings were postponed because of health-related restrictions. So lines of those waiting for court got longer, and the jail more crowded, she said.
Local courts also have tended to give years-long probation periods as part of sentences, Kraus said. If a person fails to live up to probation conditions, and many people cannot, that person can be sent back to jail. Some people are jailed again for committing a new crime, but others are jailed for violating probation rules, she said.
State rules also contribute to overcrowding. Fries said he predicted that as soon as the Level 6 felony rule took effect, counties would be unable to keep their jail population down – and they would be sued as a result. The rule “basically handed lawyers a case” against jail operators, he said.
Falk has been involved in ACLU lawsuits against at least nine other counties, and several counties built additional jail space to settle the cases.
“This is not just Allen County,” he said. “I think that law aggravated existing problems.”
Falk said legislators assumed that when Level 6 cases were sent back or kept at the county level, counties would place the offenders in some kind of alternative to incarceration. But that didn’t always happen.
Funding was also a problem, Falk said. Overcrowding and successfully settled suits have led to new or expanded jails, however. One nearby enlarged jail opened this year in Huntington County.
Earlier this year, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law to end the practice of housing Level 6 felons in county jails. Those convicted after July 1 will now go to state prisons. The move is expected to take pressure off county facilities, but the jails still must house those convicted before July.
Alternatives to jail
Allen County officials have been diverting more people from the jail in recent years through programs offering alternatives to incarceration.
An early solution was having some inmates who had not committed violent crimes qualify for a work-release program run by the sheriff, who also chose the participants. They lived at a facility on the Byron Health Center property at Lima and Carroll roads while working at off-site jobs to pay for being in the program. Some, however, had to remain in the jail because work-release beds were full.
The work-release facility wasn’t in the best physical shape. Deteriorated, the facility was closed in the summer of 2020, just as county courts were ramping up a Community Corrections program, which also allowed participants to work in the community and live outside the jail.
After clashing with Sheriff Gladieux, Community Corrections opened its residential facility at 7117 Venture Lane, a former state juvenile correctional center, in 2020. Gladieux had spent $4.1 million and about 18 months refurbishing the building as a work-release replacement and watching it stand empty for months.
The county’s judicial system pursued state funding to use Venture Lane, and that shut down the work-release program because people weren’t being sent there.
Venture Lane has served 859 clients since, Kim Churchward, community corrections executive director, said in an email. Community Corrections now plays only a small part in jail overcrowding, she said.
Typically, Community Corrections has fewer than five people per day waiting in jail to be released to its programs, she said. And considering about 10,000 people are being supervised in the community during any given year, “a very small percentage of that population is incarcerated in the jail in violation status,” she added – about 15 to 20 people on any given day, or about 2% to 3% of the Community Corrections population.
The county commissioners said in a statement in June that Community Corrections had relieved the jail of 100 to 150 inmates.
‘Not all bad guys’
Allen County court officials also divert people from jail through problem-solving courts for some drug offenders and veterans. The county, in addition, has increased home detention, which includes electronic monitoring, to keep track of those serving sentences outside of jail.
Also, federally charged prisoners are no longer being housed or held at the jail, a practice that earned $50 a day per prisoner but was ended in June.
Overcrowding continues, however, and a solution in the form of a new jail is three to five years away, county commissioners have said.
Kraus said the jail’s biggest problem now is the number of jail inmates with mental illness – a situation frequently brought up by opponents of a new jail, who say sentencing policies need to be overhauled to incorporate more mental health treatment options.
“My opinion of the jail is (that it provides a) complete lack of mental health help,” Kraus said. She added the number of those suffering illness or addiction is growing, and diagnosing and caring for them medically at the jail should be more of a priority.
“We need to get involved, and get involved early,” she said.
In the United States, people incarcerated in jails are five times more likely than the general population to have a serious mental illness, according to an online report from the Prison Policy Initiative. Just over two-thirds of the U.S. jail population meets medical standards for having a diagnosable substance-abuse problem.
Fries, Allen County councilman and former sheriff, said county officials should look closely at the past to avoid similar mistakes in jail capacity. Any new jail will probably need to serve for another 25 or 30 years.
“Jails are never designed to be prisons” for people with long sentences, he said. “They’re for the pre-adjudicated and those serving less than a year.”
In Allen County, that is not the case. As of late September, 47 people had been in the jail for more than a year, with one inmate being incarcerated locally for 1,420 days – almost four years.
Inmates are “not all bad guys. They’re not evil. They make mistakes,” Fries said. “But the jail is always the sheriff’s biggest headache.”
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.