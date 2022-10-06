An Angola pedestrian walking in the middle of a state highway was critically injured this morning in a crash on Indiana 120 west of Fremont, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney L. Robinson said today.
Sabrina V. Furar, 28, was standing in the travel part of the roadway shortly before 6:50 a.m. when a vehicle struck her, Robinson said in a statement.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Indiana 120 west of Fremont on a report of a woman walking west in the middle of the highway screaming and waving at oncoming traffic, he said.
The deputies found an eastbound vehicle parked on the side of the road, whose driver thought that she had struck a deer in the travel portion of the roadway, Robinson said. Investigators discovered that her vehicle had struck the pedestrian who appeared to be the subject of the 911 call.
Furar was taken to Cameron Hospital in Angola, then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with head and possible internal injuries, Robinson said.
He said she was wearing dark clothing, and that area of Indiana 120 was not lighted. It's not known why Furar was walking in the middle of the roadway at the time of the crash, Robinson said.
The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department. Angola and Fremont police, Fremont firefighters, Steuben County EMS and Samaritan Helicopter assisted.