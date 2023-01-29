The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fatal apartment fire Sunday evening at 3904 Taylor St.
One adult was found dead in the first-floor apartment’s hallway, officials said in a news release.
A second-floor occupant was rescued by ladder from that apartment’s balcony.
It took crews more than 30 minutes to get the fire at Autumn Creek Apartments under control. Crews arrived on scene at 7:45 p.m.
Flames were found in a bathroom and hallway, the release said.
The property had heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage, officials said.
Crews searched surrounding apartments to ensure no one else was injured and the fire was completely extinguished.
Fire investigators were on scene, working to determine the fire’s cause, the release said.
The victim’s name has not been released.