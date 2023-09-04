An Illinois man was arrested Monday after leading Indiana State Police on a high-speed chase in LaGrange County and subsequently crashing his car in nearby Michigan, state police said.
Adrian Ricardo Martinez, 19, of Homer Glen, Illinois, was preliminarily charged with felony resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police said a white BMW was traveling east on the Indiana Toll Road, seven miles west of Howe, at more than 100 mph about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver sped off and reached speeds of more than 150 mph before exiting the toll road at the Howe exit, police said.
They said the driver fled south on Indiana 9, east on LaGrange County Road 700 North and north on County Road 375 East toward the Michigan border.
The trooper was ordered to end the pursuit before crossing into Michigan. State police notified St. Joseph County, Michigan, deputies of the high-speed driver entering their state.
Police said Michigan dispatchers soon received a crash report in the 70500 block of Kime Road, the name for the same road on its side of the border.
Responding Michigan deputies found Martinez injured with a bleeding head wound, police said. He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital in Indiana for treatment before being taken by Indiana troopers to the LaGrange County Jail.