Fort Wayne police today made an arrest in the May 2021 slaying of a man in the 3500 block of Hanna Street.
The department's homicide unit served an arrest warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail shortly after 2 p.m., city police said in a statement.
Torrese Bobo, 23, was charged with murder and was taken to the Allen County Jail, the statement said. It said Bobo was charged in the May 2, 2021, slaying of Daniel Nolan.
Nolan, 33, was shot as he slept in his car about 6 a.m., according to court documents.