Fort Wayne police have arrested a man in a Wednesday night shooting who said he fired in self-defense after he was attacked.
Christopher Vibbert, 33, was being held in the Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, city police said in a statement.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Avenue about 11 p.m. and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police have said a male caller, whom they now have identified as Vibbert, said he shot the victim in self-defense after the man attacked him.