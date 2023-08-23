Fort Wayne police said today they have made an arrest in the June 25 shooting death of a woman in the 2000 block of Greentree Court.
In a statement, police said they took Nicholas Steward, 23, into custody without incident this morning at police headquarters.
They said Steward was charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Mattie Marie Wilson, 23, died in the shooting, the Allen County coroner's office has said. First responders found her with apparent gunshot wounds and took her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police have said a man found at the scene of the 4:45 a.m. incident and a second man found in a car during a nearby traffic stop also had apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.