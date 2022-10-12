A suspect was arrested this morning in a Sept. 25 shooting on McClellan Street, Fort Wayne police said.
Adrian Collins was taken into custody without incident about 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Fourth Street, police said in a statement.
Collins was booked into the Allen County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, the statement said.
Fort Wayne police said they responded to the 4900 block of McClellan shortly after 4 a.m. Sept. 25 and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
They said preliminary information indicated the victim and her roommate got into an altercation. Collins, the roommate’s friend, became involved in the altercation, resulting in the victim being shot, police said.