A suspect has been arrested in a Sunday-night shooting that left an adult man with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said today.
Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., 18, was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, city police said in a statement.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues shortly after 10 p.m. and found a man lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and location in the 4400 block of Smith Street, police said, and homicide detectives later took Dobson into custody.
The Allen County prosecutor's office assisted with the investigation.