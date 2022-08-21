An Ashley man apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving in DeKalb County on Sunday evening, a news release said.
Michael Lesher, 60, was westbound in the 1900 block of County Road 48 when the Buick LeSabre he was driving left the roadway about 6:45 p.m., the DeKalb County sheriff's department said.
The vehicle traveled northwest through a field until it came to rest against a tree, the release said.
"It is believed that the driver of vehicle one had a medical emergency while driving. Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene, but they were unsuccessful," the release said. "Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident."
Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shannon Wheaton, 32, of Fremont, was sitting in the car's front passenger seat but was unhurt in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation, the release said.