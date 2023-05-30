An Auburn motorcyclist was critically injured Monday when his motorcycle struck a guardrail on a DeKalb County road and ejected him, the county sheriff's department said today.
Kevin Anglin, 68, was riding north in the 3400 block of County Road 27 about 5:30 p.m. when his motorcycle entered a curve to go over Interstate 69, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
For an unknown reason, the statement said, the motorcycle drifted into gravel on the east shoulder of the road, with its back end swiping a guardrail.
Anglin, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, the sheriff's department said. It said he was in critical condition at an area hospital this morning with head lacerations and abrasions.
Auburn police, Waterloo firefighters and Parkview EMS assisted.