Police negotiations with a potentially armed man inside a Fort Wayne motel ended peacefully after more than two hours Friday evening.
The man, who has not been identified, left his room at Economy Inn about 6:30 p.m. after Fort Wayne Police Department negotiators calmed him down, Public Information Officer Mark Bieker said. He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation, and no other people were directly involved or hurt.
“He was not injured in any way, so it was win/win,” Bieker said.
Police did not pursue criminal charges against the man as of Friday night. They also declined to release any information other than he was an adult male because the situation was medically related and not criminally related, Bieker said.
Police became aware of the situation just after 4 p.m., when the man called 911 from the motel, at 3340 Coliseum Blvd. W., and made suicidal threats. He told the 911 operator that there were three people inside the room with him and that he had a gun. He also said he would shoot anyone who came into the room.
He didn’t tell the 911 operator what kind of firearm he had. He also didn’t carry a gun when he left the room, and there weren’t other people in the room with him, Bieker said. It’s unclear whether officers found a gun in the room.
There were more than 35 officers on the scene. The Fort Wayne Police Department immediately responded to the call by dispatching its emergency services team, crisis response team and air support units. Officers blocked off the motel entrance with a squad and evacuated motel employees. And police negotiators quickly made phone contact with the man.
“He was very agitated at first,” Bieker said.
Some officers viewed the motel’s surveillance video to see whether anyone else had entered the room, and officers kept the area around Economy Inn cleared because the man potentially had a clear shot at the Hoosier Inn across the street and other nearby locations.
Police also kept an area clear at the motel for the man to exit the room or for officers to enter it if required. Officers also had to consider where other guests might be in the motel.
Police were at a disadvantage because they weren’t familiar with the motel’s layout, Bieker said. It was a situation different from something in a single-family home.
The motel resumed business about 7 p.m.
The Fort Wayne Police Department continues to investigate.