A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday because of life-threatening injuries from being battered, police said.
Fort Wayne police were called to the 2500 block of River Cove Trail at 1:30 a.m. about a battery in progress, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they learned someone had taken the man to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition was reported as life-threatening.
The Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County prosecutor’s office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or through the P3 Tips app.
Defiance man
killed in 1-car crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened on U.S. 20 Alternate at Ohio 107 in Williams County.
Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, of Defiance was driving southbound about 6 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in a news release, when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a pole. He died at the scene.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.