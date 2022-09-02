The Board of Public Safety approved the suspension without pay of three Fort Wayne Police Department officers Thursday.
Officer Christine Armstead was suspended for a day for confiscated property. Officer Scott Studebaker was suspended for five days for improper conduct. And Officer Thomas McGuire was suspended for two days and fives days for failure to be alert while on duty and improper conduct.
McGuire’s suspensions were served consecutively, Fort Wayne Police Chief Stephen Reed said.
Reed declined to go into details about the incidents that caused the officers to be punished.
Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Safety oversees the hiring processes, disciplinary hearings and the policies for the city’s fire and police departments, as well as addresses traffic problems and approves taxi permits.