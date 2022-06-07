Conservation officers in Kosciusko County rescued two men after their boats sank Tuesday afternoon in Shock Lake.
The two men, Dalton Stiver, 25, of Cromwell, and Charles Stiver, 47, of Syracuse, were able to hold on to the submerged vessels until help arrived, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. Sgt. Ashlee Jackson said that both men were OK and didn’t require medical attention after the rescue.
The incident happened about 2:10 p.m. while the men were testing a boat on the water. It began taking on water, and while the men attempted to keep it afloat, the second boat also began taking on water.
Both boats sank quickly, and the men were left in the water without personal flotation devices, such as life jackets, the release said.
While the Stivers held on to the submerged boats for safety, Turkey Creek Fire rescue workers launched an air boat and rescued them.
The men also received citations for not having wearable personal flotation devices, which is required by law for people on boats.
The conservation officers were also assisted by Turkey Creek Emergency Medical Services, North Webster Police, the Kosciusko County sheriff’s office, the Indiana State Police and the Department of Natural Resources Public Access North.