An 89-year-old man from Bryan, Ohio, died Saturday after he failed to obey a stop sign and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Officers from the highway patrol’s Defiance post responded to the two-vehicle crash at U.S. 20 and County Road 4 in Williams County just after noon Saturday.
According to a news release, Arden Pacey was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala north on County Road 4 when he failed to yield to a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado being driven east on U.S. 20 by a 16-year-old, who was not named in the release.
Pacey was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries. Helen Pacey, 88, a passenger in his vehicle, was transported by Williams County EMS to a Bryan hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Daniel Alexander, 56, of Angola was a passenger in the pickup truck. He and the driver were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS, according to a news release.
The crash remains under investigation, although authorities don’t believe alcohol use was a factor, the release said.
All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time.