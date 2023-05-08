A 50-year-old Butler woman has been identified as the victim in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 69, Indiana State Police said today.
Michelle Dawn Peppler was identified through fingerprint analysis, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police were called about 1:15 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash and fire near the 335-mile-marker, south of the Waterloo exit.
Their preliminary investigation revealed evidence of a tire failure on the car, which began nearly two miles south of the crash scene.