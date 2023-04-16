An early Sunday shooting in downtown Fort Wayne left a man fighting for his life, city police said in a news release.
The Fort Wayne Police Department shared few details about the incident, which happened about 3 a.m. near Lewis and Clinton streets and injured a passenger in a vehicle. Officers reportedly found several shell casings in the immediate area.
Officers met the injured man less than a mile away, in the 900 block of Francis Street, police said. The release indicated the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Tips also can be submitted through the free P3 Tips app.
Teen flown from DeKalb County crash
A medical helicopter flew a 19-year-old Angola man to a hospital from a single-vehicle crash scene in DeKalb County early Sunday, a sheriff's news release said.
Logan Trausch was traveling north in the 1700 block of County Road 61 when his pickup truck left the road for an unknown reason about 3 a.m. and overturned repeatedly in a field, the release said.
Trausch, who was thrown from the vehicle, suffered head injuries and extensive cuts and scrapes to his shoulders and arms, the release said. It indicated the teen received medical attention from first responders until a Parkview Samaritan helicopter arrived.
The accident was under investigation Sunday, the release said, adding authorities believed speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.