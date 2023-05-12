The small child who died Tuesday after being hit by a SUV backing out of a driveway has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office today.
One-year-old Wayne G. Merritt of Fort Wayne was taken to a hospital and later died. The boy died from blunt force injuries and his death has been ruled an accident, the coroner said.
Police arrived at a northwest side home in the 4500 block of Bass Road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said an adult backing out of a driveway in an SUV struck Merritt who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He is the 16th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year. The incident remains under investigation.