A Columbia City man has been arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said today.
Christopher Honeycutt, 19, was released from the Whitley County Jail on $30,000 bond, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
The statement said an investigation initiated in February 2022 by the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in Honeycutt's arrest Wednesday.
State police said the investigation began after the task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used for child exploitation.
The investigation revealed Honeycutt to be the owner of the online account, state police said.
After reviewing the findings of the investigation, the Whitley County prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for Honeycutt’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident at his residence.