A Columbia City motorcyclist has died about 10 days after a crash with a semi, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death is the 28th in vehicle crashes so far this year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement.
The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cook Road and U.S. 33, the statement said. It remains under investigation by Allen County police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.