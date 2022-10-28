The Allen County Jail has gotten state officials’ attention, and the commissioners said Friday they think a statewide committee focused on mental health will be part of the solution for the area’s growing inmate population.
The Allen County Commissioners plan to solicit proposals soon for a construction manager and contractor for the project.
Commissioner Therese Brown has been absent from the last two weekly meetings because she’s serving on a judicial committee looking into mental health issues in the jail system, Commissioner Rich Beck said.
“We do know that the state is behind us, funding is going to be available to us, and it will be a part of the solution,” Beck said.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said it’s been encouraging to hear bits of information Brown has shared from the committee sessions. The Allen County Jail has gotten the state’s attention, he said.
“They are listening to what the public up here is saying. They are listening to what we’re saying,” Peters said. “They understand that mental health is a big part of the issue that has adversely affected what we do up here in terms of jail operations.”
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address conditions at the Allen County Jail, which include overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners are looking at possible locations for a jail, which will require at least 60 acres.
A new jail is estimated to cost at least $300 million. The commissioners have named one possible location in court records – the 200-acre site near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads that is the home of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Regional Training Center.
The land is less than a half mile away from three school buildings – Southwick Elementary, Prince Chapman Academy and Paul Harding Jr. High School/East Allen University. Opponents of the site say it is too close to those schools.
Some people, including advocates with Help Not Handcuffs, believe there are better alternatives to building a jail with at least 1,100 beds. Fewer beds would be needed, they say, if officials focused on providing mental health treatment instead of jailing people with mental illnesses.
At Friday’s meeting, Corben Havener asked the commissioners to focus on treatment first.
“Of course, to get into the system, they need to be arrested first,” Havener said. “And of course, one of the big aspects of the county jail system is that many of these inmates are being held pending trial without any existing convictions.”
Tony Borton, of Help Not Handcuffs, said he was happy to see some progress toward addressing mental health in the jail update. However, he asked the commissioners to assess the jail population to see if the population could be reduced by appropriate early release.
The commissioners have shared a report of the jail population on Sept. 27. Borton asked the commissioners to take a closer look at the results.
“This is really important information to look at to determine what is causing overcrowding at the moment and what’s not,” Borton said.
The commissioners asked lawyer Mike Fishering to explain the request for proposal that will soon be published for a construction manager and contractor.
The county typically looks for a construction manager and adviser who only gives advice. But with the construction manager and contractor request, the chosen bidder will work on a proposal and will lead the project.
Fishering said the Fort Wayne International Airport has used the process for its renovation projects, and it seems to work well.