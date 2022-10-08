The Allen County commissioners on Friday explained some of the difficulties in nailing down possible sites for a new jail after one option fell through after the vetting process this week.
The commissioners said they were looking at seven unnamed sites around the county about a month ago, aside from the property they own near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads. The 200-acre southeast site is currently home to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department training facility.
The southeast site has been criticized for its proximity to three school buildings – Paul Harding Junior High School/East Allen University, Southwick Elementary and Prince Chapman Academy.
Commissioner Rich Beck said site commissioners were considering seemed like a good option after soil boring tests and appraisals. But negotiations recently ended when county officials and the owner couldn’t agree on a sale price. Government entities are required to pay less than the average of two certified appraisals for property.
The commissioners continue to look for better options than the southeast site, but it’s a volatile process, Beck said.
“We take a lot of criticism for the lack of transparency, but it’s for a good reason that we do that,” Beck said. “There’s no point of upsetting a group of folks who don’t need to be upset.”
The process of doing two phases of evaluating the site, getting appraisals and having soil tests completed often takes 90 to 120 days, he added.
The process can’t be dragged out too long.
The commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux are required by a federal court order to fix the Allen County Jail’s conditions. A lawsuit filed by Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates’ injuries.
The commissioners are required to make a final decision on where the new county jail will be by the next scheduled federal court hearing on Dec. 16. They have named the Adams Center and Paulding site as an option in court filings.
The new jail is expected to be completed in 2027.
The commissioners met earlier week with State Rep. Greg Steuerwald, who is working on legislation that addresses mental health needs in jails. Beck said he wouldn’t say much about the legislator’s plan because the bill is still being drafted, but he was encouraged to hear that state officials appear to largely be on board with the plan.
“What it will look like going forward, we don’t really know at this point,” Beck said, “but I thought we had a very positive meeting.”
Beck several times has brought up the need to address mental health in jail populations differently than facilities currently do, which he says is a state-level problem.
“The state’s got to get engaged in this process,” Beck said, “and it sounds like they will be.”