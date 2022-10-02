Commissioners: Southeast site best for new jail, but other sites also considered

A proposed Allen County Jail site near Adams Center and East Paulding roads might seem like it’s in the middle of nowhere to some, but school buildings and recreation fields can be seen clearly from the nearest edge of the property.
In contrast, the current Allen County Jail downtown is within a mile of three public schools and three private schools, though they can’t be seen from the jail. The nearest school – Bloomingdale Elementary – is about 2,400 feet.
Dozens of advocates from Fort Wayne’s southeast side have asked the county commissioners to build the jail anywhere else. The commissioners have said they are considering seven other sites that remain unnamed because they would have to be purchased.
The commissioners have said the site at 5080 Adams Center Road would be the best choice partly because it is already owned by the county. Commissioner Nelson Peters said late last month a final decision has not been made – “not by any stretch of the imagination.”
The unnamed options have not appeared to comfort opponents of the jail that is expected to cost at least $300 million.
The southeast site – the current home of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Training Center and shooting range – is adjacent to a hazardous waste landfill that was closed more than 20 years ago. Peters previously said the site wouldn’t work for a new jail because of environmental testing concerns, but he later said the site is big enough that the county should be able to find space for the facility, which the commissioners said requires 60-70 acres.
South of the site are three school buildings – Prince Chapman Academy, Southwick Elementary School and Paul Harding Junior-Senior High School, which houses East Allen University – with about 2,100 students.
The commissioners have not indicated which part of the property could house the future jail, but they’ve shared intentions for not making the jail an eyesore in the community, such as adding trees and foliage as a buffer. Opponents have said taking the southeast jail site off the table would relieve a lot of worry.
Nearby residents, concerned parents and City Council members have said it’s too close to schools. The East Allen County Schools board formally opposes the jail site.
Urban development separates Bloomingdale and the current jail, including the Wells Street Corridor, the Pepsi warehouse and the St. Marys River. Other nearby schools include North Side High School and Washington Elementary.
From the southwestern corner of the Adams Center Road property, Prince Chapman Academy is about 1,000 feet away from the new proposed jail site. The semi-rural properties are just inside city limits. All that separates the school from the proposed jail site are fields.
Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman, said she doesn’t know of any security issues at the downtown public schools because of the jail.
Derek Bethay, an East Allen University teacher, said he foresees the schools having to increase security, and he anticipates stress will rise among students, especially those with loved ones incarcerated in the jail, any time the jail has security problems or when officers fire guns at the shooting range.
The commissioners have added jail updates to their weekly public meeting agendas to keep the public informed on the progress and to address issues at the current facility.
One man, who didn’t introduce himself Sept. 16, angrily asked the commissioners when they would have a final decision. Peters said he didn’t know. The man stormed off after asking if the commissioners had any meetings set to discuss the issue and Peters said no.
The commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux are required by a federal court order to fix the Allen County Jail’s conditions. A lawsuit filed by Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates’ injuries.
Peters has said the plaintiffs of the lawsuit don’t oppose the proposed location. Most of the Adams Center property has been vacant for decades. The county has owned the land since 2008.
Some opponents have asked the commissioners to consider other rehabilitative measures instead of building a new jail facility. The commissioners serve as a landlord of the building, so the only action they can take is to build a new facility that can accommodate more inmates because of ongoing overcrowding problems.
“We are not involved with what takes place inside the jail,” Commissioner Rich Beck said. “We don’t make the arrests. We don’t prosecute. We don’t release. We don’t do anything inside the jail. We build the jail.”
Jail operations are under the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s control.
Paullette Nellems, an East Allen County Schools board member who is running for the southeast district County Council seat, said the students at the southeast schools already have enough challenges without a county jail being located nearby. She talked about studies that have found correlation between low test scores and incarceration.
“As a person who has been in those buildings, those children need something that represents hope instead of despair,” Nellems said.
Nellems said she didn’t speak for the school district or board when the East Allen school board publicly announced its opposition in September. Nellems said she was speaking as a community member, school board member, grandmother and foster mother.
Alisha Rauch, co-founder of Changemakers Fort Wayne, has said the commissioners have made many misleading statements the jail project, including their willingness to have discussions with the public.
“The only time the public is involved are at these meetings here when we talk at you for two minutes with no response or exchange of words,” Rauch said.
People have been directed to look for new information about the commissioners’ response to the federal lawsuit at www.allencounty.us/jail.
Daylana Saunders, co-founder of Changemakers, said Friday she doesn’t believe the commissioners are considering sites other than the Adams Center property.
“I would rather hear it now. You all have made a decision,” she said. “You just are not going to tell us. There’s no transparency.”