The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified a Decatur man killed in a car crash on U.S. 27.
Robert G. Melcher, 80, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Flatrock Road and U.S. Highway 27 about 7 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to a local hospital by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority after the wreck, a news release said.
Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls identified Melcher's cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and ruled the death an accident, a news release said. His death is the seventh traffic fatality of the year.
The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.