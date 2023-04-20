A motorcyclist who crashed early Wednesday and later died was identified by the Allen County Coroner's Office Thursday.
Benjamin Ashley Wires Sargent, 59, of Fort Wayne, crashed in the 3800 block of Hessen Cassel Road about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday and was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes.
Fort Wayne Detective Jean Gigli said in a news release Wednesday that it appears Sargent was traveling north on the road when he lost control and struck several trash cans.
Sargent's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries because of the motorcycle crash, and the manner has been ruled an accident. He is the county's eighth traffic fatality of the year.