The Allen County coroner has ruled Henry Najdeski died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries in a pedestrian-motor vehicle crash last week that involved a Fort Wayne police officer.
Najdeski, 52, of Fort Wayne, was taken to a local hospital after the Wednesday crash, and died Saturday, Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a statement following an autopsy. His death was the county's 12th in traffic crashes during 2023.
Najdeski, a partner at the Barrett McNagny law firm, was struck while crossing Main Street at Calhoun Street. The vehicle was driven by Sgt. Josh Hartup, an on-duty officer whose truck was turning left from Calhoun Street, city police have said. Najdeski was using the crosswalk.
The crash remains under investigation.