Three men have been identified as the victims of two traffic collisions in Allen County on Sunday, the county coroner's office said today.
Jamie Corona Vaca, 23, of Fort Wayne, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Smith and Engle roads in Fort Wayne, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Vaca died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death was the 23rd in traffic crashes so far this year, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
In the other crash, two men died about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when they were involved in a head-on collision in the 7800 block of Airport Expressway, the coroner's office said.
It said Tracy Alan Tindall, 50, of Fort Wayne, and Michael Joseph Eberhard, 45, of Yoder, both died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and their deaths are the 24th and 25th from traffic crashes in the county in 2023.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police and the coroner's office.