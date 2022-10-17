Four adults have died in recent days following local traffic crashes, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
The deaths, all of which were ruled accidental, bring to 40 the number of people who have died in traffic crashes in the county during 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement.
About 7:30 p.m. Friday, a crash occurred in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel, the statement said. Ma Ma Tar Amin, 50, of Fort Wayne, a rear-seat passenger, was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced. She died from blunt-force injuries because of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
On Sunday, the coroner's office said it was notified of the death of Joshua Berger, 41, of Shelby, Michigan. Berger died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a Sept. 2 crash at U.S. 30 and Franke Road. He died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash.
Also on Sunday, the coroner's office said it was notified of the death of Gene Naue, 87, of Fort Wayne. Naue died at a local hospital following a Wednesday crash in the 7200 block of Engle Road, in which he was a front-seat passenger. He died from respiratory failure because of rib fractures because of the crash.
At about 1 a.m. Sunday, a crash occurred in the 5200 block of Indiana 930 East in New Haven, the coroner's office said. Isabel de Jesus Perez Gonzales, 48, of Fort Wayne, the driver of one of the vehicles involved, died at the scene from blunt-force injuries because of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by New Haven police, the prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.