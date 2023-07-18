The death of a 22-year-old Fort Wayne woman in an April 28 car crash in a Decatur Road parking lot has been ruled accidental, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Jarice Utique Austin died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the coroner's office said in a statement. Her death was the 14th in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County this year.
Fort Wayne police have said Austin's vehicle left the roadway and entered a parking lot in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, then struck a parked trailer.
The crash was reported about 9:20 a.m., although police said investigators believe it may have happened shortly after midnight. It remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.