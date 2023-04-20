A passenger injured in a Citilink bus crash last month has died, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Carrie Abernathy, 82, of Fort Wayne, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the March 22 crash, and her death is the 10th from traffic crashes in the county during 2023, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Fort Wayne police have said they were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the crash at Wallace and Clinton streets.
It said initial information indicated a bus was traveling south on Clinton and may have run the red light at Wallace, colliding with another bus traveling west on Wallace.
The initial impact caused one of the buses to collide with a stopped SUV on Wallace, and the other to strike a gas line, causing a leak.
The coroner's office said Abernathy was taken to a local hospital following the crash, but died today.
The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.