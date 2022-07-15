Allen County’s new jail facility is expected to be built on a property near Adams Center and Paulding roads.
The Allen County commissioners said Friday they’ve decided the new home of the county jail will be on the property at 5080 Adams Center Road, where the Allen County Sheriff’s Regional Training Facility is located. The location is dependent on approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals.
U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the commissioners to come up with a plan as a result of a lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris against the county commissioners and the sheriff in January 2020.
The lawsuit alleged the Allen County Jail in downtown Fort Wayne is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates’ injuries. The American Civil Liberties Union later joined the lawsuit.
Leichty in late March issued a permanent injunction in which he agreed with the plaintiffs and ordered county officials to respond with solutions within 45 days.
The commissioners submitted a plan in May that Leichty said was insufficient. The commissioners have been looking for 70 acres of land and have been unsuccessful – aside from the Adams Center Road property that the county already owns.
In June, Commissioner Nelson Peters said environmental testing showed the 200-acre site wasn’t suitable for the construction of a jail. Peters said Friday that part of the land isn’t suitable, but the county is hopeful it will be able to make about 70 acres work for the new jail complex.
The commissioners said in a news conference this year that Three Rivers Horse Trails is planning to put a 5-mile riding trail on the site. Commissioner Rich Beck said the property is large enough for a new jail complex and the horse trail.
Peters expressed frustration at the timeline being enforced by the court.
“It really is disappointing that the ACLU and a federal mandate have pushed us into a situation where we got to do something, we got to do something now,” he said. “Is the property that’s been selected the best property for this project? I don’t know, but we’ve not really been given the time to vet this time the way it needs to be vetted.”
The new facility is expected to have 1,100 beds and room for future growth, the court report said. The current jail was built to hold 732 inmates.
Beck said the downtown location of the current jail is not an option.
“That parcel is a very small postage stamp parcel with an elephant sitting on it,” Beck said. “Going up vertically is not the answer.”
The commissioners’ report includes several dates as benchmarks for the project: programming and concept by Sept. 30, schematic design by Dec. 31, design development by April 30, and construction documents by Sept. 30, 2023. The county expects to put the project out for bid Nov. 30, 2023, with construction beginning in April 2024.
The jail’s completion is estimated for April 2027. The project is expected to cost $350 million, Peters said Friday.
The sheriff’s department also submitted a report to the court Thursday. From June 11 to July 11, the jail’s population ranged from 657 to 720. Last year, the jail frequently held more than 800 inmates.
The next hearing for the lawsuit is set for Aug. 25. Leichty is expected to share his opinions on the plans then.
Help Not Handcuffs and others have asked that the commissioners and justice system focus on what they say is the root of the problem: unaddressed mental health needs.
Beck said the commissioners aren’t forgetting mental health concerns. The commissioners have continued to work with state-level officials to explore possible funding resources to address mental illnesses in the jail.
“That is a critical part of this issue when the vast majority of your population in your jail are mental health patients. We’ve got to address that, and we will,” Beck said. “We just don’t know what that looks like.”
The commissioners approved hiring Barnes & Thornburg of Indianapolis as bond counsel for the jail project. The commissioners previously hired Elevatus Architecture to draft the plans.