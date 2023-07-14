The Fort Wayne man charged for shooting someone at Glenbrook Square said he was defending himself, but police say the evidence conflicts with that claim.
Gregory Normil, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. He is accused of shooting a man near clothing store H&M.
Normil told officers the two had been at odds for the past several weeks over a woman with whom they both had relationships, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Brian Martin.
On the day of the shooting, the two men ran into each other at the mall, and Normil said the victim threatened to kill him and his children, records show. Normil said he told a cashier to call the police because something was about to happen.
Normil said he was trying to leave the store when he was pushed from behind, according to the affidavit. He said he then shot at the victim three times and left because the victim had friends nearby.
A witness, an employee of H&M, backed up Normil's claims, saying he saw Normil and the victim arguing with each other and getting louder and louder, court documents show. The employee said he heard the victim say, "If they touch me, just watch, you better watch."
The witness said Normil appeared to be just standing there when the victim and his friends returned with two or three more people and pushed the alleged shooter, court records show. The employee said he saw Normil be pushed when he started walking away before turning around and firing three shots.
The employee said he thought the victim was the one who continued the argument.
When interviewed by police, the victim said he and the shooter had a small argument, but he then stopped answering questions, records show.
Later that evening, police were told Normil wanted to turn himself in for the shooting and said he would come to the station with his attorney, Bart Arnold, court documents show. He then turned over his Glock 19 handgun to detectives.
Martin later watched security camera footage from H&M that allegedly showed Normil shopping in the store, records show. The alleged shooter was walking out of the store then pulled out a gun, turned around and began firing.
Normil was then seen calmly walking around the store with the gun in his hands before walking out, according to the affidavit. Martin said Normil appeared to be talking with the victim and walking up closer to him.
Twelve people were in the store at the time of the shooting. Bullet holes could be seen in the store's walls and clothing, as well as in the wall of neighboring business Auntie Anne's Pretzels.
The evidence, Martin wrote, is contrary to Normil's self-defense claims.