A motorcyclist was fighting for his life Sunday after a predawn crash in northwest Fort Wayne, city police said in a news release.
The accident happened near the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Mayfield Road about 3:20 a.m., soon after the motorcyclist fled from an officer who initiated a traffic stop near Cook Road and Woodbine Avenue, the release said.
The driver, described as a man and the vehicle's sole occupant, was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said, noting the motorcyclist was rendered aid at the scene and taken to a hospital.
The Fatal Accident Crash Team closed the roadway while processing the scene. The crash remained under investigation Sunday.