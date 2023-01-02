A car crashed into a Waynedale Baptist Church building Monday morning, causing a big mess but no injuries to parishioners, and Pastor Steve Johnson said he was thankful for that.
“Had this happened (Sunday), someone could have been very seriously injured,” Johnson said in a telephone interview, noting that a women’s restroom is nearby.
The vehicle plowed into the church’s Family Life Center. Waynedale Baptist, at 633 Lower Huntington Road, has several buildings on its property.
The church, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has more than 200 members, Johnson said. He had earlier in the day recorded a video that was posted to the church’s Facebook page, in case church members were hearing about the incident.
“Thank God that this didn’t happen on a Sunday morning,” he said during a 2-minute video.
Church officials were alerted about the incident at 7 a.m. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity log shows a crash with injuries was reported at 6:40 a.m. in the same block as the church.
Law enforcement did not immediately return an email seeking comment Monday afternoon.
“I was getting ready for work when I got a call from police and fire dispatch,” Johnson said. “It was not on my list of things to be occupied with today.”
The Monday morning crash was the first such extreme incident at the church, though Johnson recalls a snowplow one time nicked the building.
Nobody was in the Family Life Center when the crash occurred, the church said in a written message on Facebook, reporting the driver had only minor injuries.
The women’s restroom was “pretty well demolished,” said Johnson, who can’t understand how the accident occurred.
“It’s especially bizarre because our building is 500 feet off the road,” he said by phone.
In the video, Johnson vowed the church will clean up the mess, including a lot of water, and repair the damage.
“This is why we have insurance,” he said.