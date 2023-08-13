A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend crash that also badly injured a woman, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.
The single-vehicle collision happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at Rothman Road and Denise Drive on the city's northeast side.
Preliminary information indicates the car was traveling west on Rothman Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the pavement and struck a decorative guardrail and a tree, the release said.
Officers found a man pinned in the driver's seat and a woman in the front passenger seat. Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, but a physician later upgraded the woman's condition to serious.
Investigators believe speed contributed to the crash, the release said.