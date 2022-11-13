A busy downtown Fort Wayne intersection was temporarily closed Sunday after a stolen car driven by a juvenile crashed into another vehicle, police said.
The collision at Lafayette Street and Washington Boulevard also took out the intersection's traffic lights, police spokesman Sgt. Chris Felton said in a news release.
An attempted traffic stop about 2 miles south of the downtown intersection preceded the crash.
A detective patrolling the area of Creighton Avenue and Smith Street tried to stop a car on Creighton about 5 p.m. because it was an "active stolen vehicle," Felton said. But the vehicle fled, leading officers on a chase.
Two boys were in the car, Felton said. They tried to run away after crashing the vehicle downtown, the sergeant said, but police quickly apprehended them.
The woman driving the other car was checked by paramedics on the scene and released in good condition, Felton said.
The juveniles were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Felton said, noting they were in good condition.
A crash investigation team was called to document and process the scene because it happened during a police pursuit.
Felton said any charges against the juveniles will be decided at the appropriate time.