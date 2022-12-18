A 66-year-old driver who took a turn too sharply on Sunday afternoon struck a residential gas meter, causing an explosion that injured an Angola police officer, the city's police department said in a news release.
Police provided few details about the crash, noting a vehicle struck the northeast corner of lot 21 at 601 N. Wayne St. in Angola about 4:30 p.m.
A gas leak was detected, and Nipsco was called to secure the gas line, the release said, but an explosion occurred minutes later.
Flying debris struck a police officer, who was taken to the hospital and released after treatment, the release said.
The driver, Jose Salud Gonzalez of Angola, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, police said.