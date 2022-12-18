A 23-year-old Kendallville man was fighting for his life Sunday following a one-vehicle crash near the Noble-DeKalb County line, a sheriff's news release said.
The collision happened about 2:40 p.m. Sunday near the curves at County Road 28 and County Road 00W. The driver, identified as Marshall Davis, overcorrected when trying to bring the pickup truck back onto the pavement after driving off the south side, the release said.
The vehicle rolled twice before coming to rest upright in the middle of the roadway, the release said. Davis was ejected from the truck and suffered a head injury.
Davis was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition, officials said.
Police believe speed contributed to the crash.