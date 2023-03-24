The chart lists crimes through March 20 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
3/17/23 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 S. Calhoun St.
Sector 10
3/18/23 1 p.m. Burglary 5300 Goshen Road
Sector 13
3/15/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 15
3/14/23 4:55 a.m. Burglary 5100 Coldwater Road
3/18/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road
Sector 16
3/14/23 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 W. U.S. 30
Sector 22
3/18/23 3:41 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Sovereign Drive
Sector 24
3/18/23 7:07 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive
Sector 31
3/20/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Stophlet St.
Sector 34
3/19/23 11:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 Illinois Road
Sector 35
3/16/23 10:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle Kinsmoor Avenue
and Broadway
Sector 41
3/15/23 8:25 p.m. Robbery 1600 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 43
3/14/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2900 McCormick Ave.
3/16/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Ormsby St.
3/18/23 2:30 p.m. Robbery East Pontiac Street
and Radcliffe Drive
3/19/23 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Felician St.
Sector 44
3/20/23 4 p.m. Burglary 3600 Holton Ave.
Sector 45
3/14/23 5:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Winter St.
3/15/23 8:37 p.m. Robbery 3900 Smith St.
3/17/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4000 S. Anthony Blvd.
3/17/23 7 p.m. Burglary 3900 Bowser Ave
Sector 47
3/15/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 7600 S. Anthony Blvd.
3/15/23 10:02 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7700 Southtown Crossing
Sector 48
3/18/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 Stardale Drive