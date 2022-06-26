Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through June 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
6/18/22 12:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle West Berry St.
and South Calhoun St.
Sector 11
6/20/22 10:37 a.m. Robbery 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
6/18/22 11:22 p.m. Burglary 1300 St. Marys Ave.
Sector 16
6/14/22 10:38 a.m. Burglary 5100 Golfview Drive
6/14/22 6 p.m. Burglary 80 Country Forest Drive
6/14/22 7:16 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 17
6/17/22 12:09 p.m. Robbery 9100 Lima Road
Sector 18
6/14/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Dupont Lakes Drive
Sector 21
6/14/22 12:13 p.m. Burglary 1900 Hobson Road
6/15/22 8:30 a.m. Burglary 1900 Hazelwood Ave.
6/17/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2600 Glenwood Ave.
6/17/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Florida Drive
6/17/22 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Crescent Ave.
Sector 22
6/14/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Reed Road
6/16/22 3:27 a.m. Burglary 2100 Inwood Drive
6/17/22 6:17 a.m. Burglary 1600 Reed Road
Sector 23
6/15/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6300 Georgetown Lane
6/17/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle Winsted Court and
Georgetowne Park Drive
Sector 24
6/17/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Hobson Road
Sector 31
6/15/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Van Buren St.
6/16/22 1:55 p.m. Robbery 800 Wilt St.
6/18/22 8:55 a.m. Robbery 800 Wilt St.
Sector 32
6/15/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 S. Calhoun St.
6/17/22 6:25 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Broadway
6/19/22 7:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 W. Creighton Ave.
Sector 33
6/14/22 10:42 p.m. Burglary 3200 Covington Road
Sector 34
6/16/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Avenue of Autos
Sector 35
6/15/22 5:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 W. Sherwood Terrace
Sector 42
6/19/22 10:30 p.m. Robbery 200 E. Woodland Ave.
Sector 43
6/16/22 5:30 p.m. Burglary 2700 Abbott St.
6/19/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Plaza Drive
Sector 44
6/15/22 Noon Theft from vehicle South Anthony Blvd.
and East Rudisill Blvd.
6/17/22 3:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 S. Monroe St.
6/19/22 10:15 p.m. Burglary 3400 Holton Ave.
Sector 47
6/17/22 5:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8100 Lakeside Court
Sector 48
6/16/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 E. Paulding Road
6/19/22 9:11 p.m. Robbery 2100 Chartwell Drive
Sector 61
6/14/22 8 p.m. Burglary 1500 Fenwick Place