The chart lists crimes through Feb. 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
1/31/23 1 a.m. Burglary 1000 Broadway
2/2/23 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Fulton St.
Sector 4B
2/2/23 3:12 a.m. Burglary 300 E. Superior St.
Sector 11
2/1/23 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Wagner St.
2/3/23 3:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Edgehill Ave.
2/6/23 7:54 p.m. Robbery 300 W. State Blvd.
Sector 12
2/1/23 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. State Blvd.
Sector 13
2/3/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Goshen Ave.
2/5/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 800 Louisedale Drive
2/3/23 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Camden Drive
Sector 15
2/4/23 10:45 a.m. Robbery 5100 Coldwater Road
Sector 16
2/2/23 4 p.m. Burglary 4000 Option Pass
2/4/23 3 p.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
Sector 17
2/5/23 4:33 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10100 Lima Road
2/6/23 4:11 a.m. Burglary 8000 Coldwater Road
Sector 21
2/4/23 12:16 p.m. Burglary 1000 Edgewater Ave.
Sector 24
2/3/23 8:20 p.m. Burglary 2700 Northgate Blvd.
Sector 35
1/31/23 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Candlelite Court
2/6/23 9:52 a.m. Burglary 400 Birchtree Lane
Sector 42
2/6/23 2:02 p.m. Robbery 600 E. Dewald St.
Sector 43
2/5/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 2900 Central Drive
Sector 44
2/3/23 2:30 a.m. Robbery 3300 Lillie St.
2/3/23 7:53 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5000 Decatur Road
Sector 46
1/31/23 2:30 p.m. Burglary 3800 Eastway Drive
2/1/23 3:22 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Winston Drive
Sector 47
2/3/23 10:05 p.m. Robbery 8400 Lakeside Drive
Sector 64
2/3/23 5:36 p.m. Burglary 9200 Whitestone Court