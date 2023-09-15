The chart lists crimes through Sept. 11 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
9/5/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. Main St.
Sector 4B
9/5/23 2:05 a.m. Robbery 1000 S. Calhoun St.
Sector 11
9/6/23 3:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Goshen Ave.
9/6/23 8:35 p.m. Burglary 1800 Cortland Ave.
9/11/23 12:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Wells St.
Sector 12
9/9/23 Midnight Burglary 1100 W. Main St.
9/10/23 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 W. Main St.
Sector 15
9/9/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Northcrest Shopping Center
9/10/23 8:47 p.m. Robbery 5300 Coldwater Road
Sector 18
9/7/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3600 E. Dupont Road
Sector 21
9/5/23 6:20 a.m. Burglary 800 Columbia Ave.
9/5/23 7:34 a.m. Burglary 1600 Kentucky Ave.
9/6/23 1:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Carew St.
Sector 22
9/8/23 9 p.m. Burglary 2700 Reed Road
9/9/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Old Maysville Road
Sector 23
9/5/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8300 Wyoming Pass
9/5/23 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Kiowa Court
Sector 28
9/8/23 11:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10400 Maysville Road
Sector 32
9/8/23 4:30 p.m. Robbery 200 W. Woodland Ave.
Sector 33
9/5/23 9:10 p.m. Robbery Covington Road and McKinley Avenue
9/6/23 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Freeman St.
9/9/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Millbrook Drive
9/10/23 8 a.m. Burglary 2500 Juliette Ave.
Sector 41
9/5/23 Midnight Robbery 1 400 Kitch St.
9/5/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Lewis St.
9/6/23 2:14 p.m. Burglary 1500 E. Berry St.
9/9/23 2:45 a.m. Robbery Francis Street
and East Jefferson Boulevard
Sector 42
9/6/23 6:30 a.m. Burglary 2600 Lillie St.
9/7/23 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Creighton Ave.
9/11/23 4:17 p.m. Robbery 400 Buchanan St.
Sector 43
9/5/23 5 a.m. Burglary 3400 Felician St.
9/10/23 12:05 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Manford St.
Sector 44
9/6/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Smith St.
Sector 45
9/5/23 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Warsaw St.
9/5/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Bowser Ave.
9/11/23 10:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Pettit Ave.
Sector 48
9/11/23 12:30 a.m. Burglary 1800 Fox Point Trail
Sector 61
9/11/23 10:56 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 Winston Lane