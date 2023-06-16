The chart lists crimes through June 12 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
6/10/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Ewing St.
Sector 11
6/11/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3600 Lima Road
Sector 13
6/6/23 9:29 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Sherman Blvd.
Sector 15
6/11/23 10:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Distribution Drive
Sector 16
6/8/23 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 Lima Road
6/8/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Lima Road
Sector 21
6/7/23 7:30 p.m. Burglary 2200 Beacon St.
Sector 23
6/9/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 6400 E. State Blvd.
Sector 24
6/9/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 St. Joe Road
Sector 26
6/8/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Jason Drive
Sector 28
6/11/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10400 Maysville Road
Sector 31
6/7/23 8:06 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 32
6/7/23 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Thompson Ave.
6/8/23 2:23 p.m. Burglary 2800 Broadway
Sector 33
6/9/23 5:03 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Bluffton Road
Sector 35
6/6/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Fairwick Lane
6/8/23 3 p.m. Burglary 4900 Hoagland Ave.
6/12/23 4:39 p.m. Burglary 4800 Arlington Ave.
Sector 36
6/11/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 Bluffton Road
Sector 42
6/6/23 11 a.m. Burglary 1400 Greene St.
6/7/23 11:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Holton Ave.
6/10/23 6:15 p.m. Robbery 2100 Eden St.
Sector 45
6/8/23 4:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 46
6/8/23 9:30 p.m. Burglary 2500 Schaper Drive
Sector 64
6/11/23 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Live Oak Blvd.
6/12/23 4:13 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8700 Cobblestone Place
Sector 65
6/11/23 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Morning Wind Place